ONE Advisory Partners LLC Takes Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

ONE Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 203,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,713,000. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises 7.0% of ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. ONE Advisory Partners LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 19,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 4,554 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,208,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,855,000 after purchasing an additional 185,568 shares during the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 124,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,788,000 after purchasing an additional 11,944 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2,366.4% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 25,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 24,232 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSB traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.10. 4,250 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,447,183. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.93. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $52.48 and a 1 year high of $55.19.

