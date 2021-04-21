OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Shares Purchased by Barnett & Company Inc.

Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares during the period. OneMain makes up about 2.1% of Barnett & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Barnett & Company Inc. owned 0.05% of OneMain worth $3,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in OneMain during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 119.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of OneMain by 231.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in OneMain during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Institutional investors own 85.12% of the company’s stock.

In other OneMain news, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total transaction of $97,002,554.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on OMF. Citigroup lifted their price target on OneMain from $45.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on OneMain from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on OneMain from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on OneMain from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of OneMain from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Sunday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.71.

NYSE OMF traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $53.65. 2,761 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,198,569. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.40 and a 1 year high of $59.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 2.28.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.77. OneMain had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The business had revenue of $850.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $3.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $15.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 29.45%. This is a boost from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.79%.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

