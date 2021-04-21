ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Price Target Raised to $54.00 at Raymond James

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $47.00 to $54.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 6.66% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OKE. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ONEOK from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Mizuho boosted their price target on ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on ONEOK from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ONEOK has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.75.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK stock opened at $50.63 on Wednesday. ONEOK has a 12 month low of $23.28 and a 12 month high of $52.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.24 and its 200-day moving average is $40.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $22.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.92, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.05). ONEOK had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. ONEOK’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ONEOK will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ONEOK by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 122,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,706,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 12,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Featured Article: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.