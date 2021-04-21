Ontology (ONT) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $629.89 Million

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. Ontology has a market cap of $1.61 billion and $629.89 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ontology coin can currently be purchased for about $1.99 or 0.00003584 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ontology has traded up 6.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002249 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.41 or 0.00063860 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002353 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.71 or 0.00049984 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.16 or 0.00344765 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000559 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001803 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00008909 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00029914 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Ontology Coin Profile

Ontology is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It launched on February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 809,807,991 coins. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ontology’s official website is ont.io . Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Ontology Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

