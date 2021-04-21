Ontology Price Tops $1.99 (ONT)

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 21st. One Ontology coin can now be bought for approximately $1.99 or 0.00003584 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Ontology has traded up 6.9% against the US dollar. Ontology has a market cap of $1.61 billion and approximately $629.89 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ontology alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002249 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.41 or 0.00063860 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002353 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.71 or 0.00049984 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $191.16 or 0.00344765 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000559 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001803 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00008909 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00029914 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Ontology Coin Profile

Ontology (CRYPTO:ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 809,807,991 coins. Ontology’s official website is ont.io . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Ontology Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ontology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ontology and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.