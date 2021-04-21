Oppenheimer Boosts Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $4,200.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 25.78% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on AMZN. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,075.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,932.96.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com stock traded up $4.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3,339.13. The company had a trading volume of 49,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,549,398. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 97.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $2,256.38 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3,157.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,191.76.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

See Also: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.