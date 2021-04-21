Oppenheimer Boosts The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Price Target to $497.00

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its price target lifted by Oppenheimer from $468.00 to $497.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the investment management company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 50.61% from the stock’s current price. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $9.17 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $6.25 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $7.18 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $41.73 EPS.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GS. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $338.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $409.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. DA Davidson raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $345.32.
Shares of GS stock opened at $330.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $334.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $272.69. The Goldman Sachs Group has a twelve month low of $165.36 and a twelve month high of $356.85. The company has a market capitalization of $114.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.
In related news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total transaction of $3,132,500.00. Also, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total transaction of $2,987,191.64. Insiders have sold a total of 40,748 shares of company stock valued at $12,371,892 in the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About The Goldman Sachs Group
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.
