Oppenheimer Boosts The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Price Target to $497.00

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its price target lifted by Oppenheimer from $468.00 to $497.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the investment management company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 50.61% from the stock’s current price. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $9.17 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $6.25 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $7.18 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $41.73 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GS. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $338.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $409.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. DA Davidson raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $345.32.

Shares of GS stock opened at $330.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $334.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $272.69. The Goldman Sachs Group has a twelve month low of $165.36 and a twelve month high of $356.85. The company has a market capitalization of $114.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total transaction of $3,132,500.00. Also, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total transaction of $2,987,191.64. Insiders have sold a total of 40,748 shares of company stock valued at $12,371,892 in the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

