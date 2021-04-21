Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage on F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX)

Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 212.17% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on FSTX. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Laidlaw assumed coverage on F-star Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut F-star Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.33.

Shares of F-star Therapeutics stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,390. The company has a market capitalization of $87.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.09. F-star Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.88 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of F-star Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Private Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in F-star Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $443,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

F-star Therapeutics Company Profile

F-star Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company develops tetravalent bispecific antibodies for cancer therapy. Its medicines are used in immuno-oncology treatments. The company's principal product candidate is FS118, is currently being evaluated in a proof-of-concept Phase 2 trial in PD-1/PD-L1 acquired resistance head and neck cancer patients.

