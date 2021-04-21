OptiBiotix Health Plc (LON:OPTI) Insider Purchases £25,364.21 in Stock

OptiBiotix Health Plc (LON:OPTI) insider Stephen O’Hara bought 47,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 53 ($0.69) per share, with a total value of £25,364.21 ($33,138.50).
OPTI stock opened at GBX 53.40 ($0.70) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £46.96 million and a PE ratio of -22.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.35, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 51.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 54.28. OptiBiotix Health Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 45.30 ($0.59) and a 12 month high of GBX 72 ($0.94).
OptiBiotix Health Company Profile
