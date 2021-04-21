OptiBiotix Health Plc (LON:OPTI) Insider Purchases £25,364.21 in Stock

OptiBiotix Health Plc (LON:OPTI) insider Stephen O’Hara bought 47,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 53 ($0.69) per share, with a total value of £25,364.21 ($33,138.50).

OPTI stock opened at GBX 53.40 ($0.70) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £46.96 million and a PE ratio of -22.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.35, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 51.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 54.28. OptiBiotix Health Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 45.30 ($0.59) and a 12 month high of GBX 72 ($0.94).

OptiBiotix Health Company Profile

Optibiotix Health Plc, a life sciences company, engages in the research and development of microbiome modulators primarily in the United Kingdom. The company identifies and develops microbial strains, compounds, and formulations for use in food ingredients, supplements, and active compounds that impacts human physiology deriving potential health benefits.

