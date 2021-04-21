OptimizeRx Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:OPRX)

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 2,553 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 200% compared to the average daily volume of 851 call options.

In other OptimizeRx news, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 5,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total transaction of $237,762.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,058,869.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William J. Febbo sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $3,688,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,598,115.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPRX. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in OptimizeRx by 301.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 11.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in OptimizeRx in the fourth quarter worth $260,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in OptimizeRx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OPRX. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on OptimizeRx from $40.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of OptimizeRx in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. B. Riley boosted their price target on OptimizeRx from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

OPRX traded up $1.30 on Wednesday, reaching $47.94. The company had a trading volume of 8,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,280. OptimizeRx has a one year low of $8.66 and a one year high of $63.98. The company has a market capitalization of $805.73 million, a P/E ratio of -122.74 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.28 and a 200-day moving average of $37.54.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. OptimizeRx had a negative return on equity of 10.86% and a negative net margin of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $16.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.02 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that OptimizeRx will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OptimizeRx Company Profile

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that facilitates communication at point-of-care among various stakeholders in healthcare. Its cloud-based solution supports patient adherence to medications by providing real-time access to financial assistance, prior authorization, and critical clinical information; and network consists of electronic health record company platforms, which provide the ambulatory patient market with access to their workflow at the point-of-care.

