OptionRoom (ROOM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $23.40 Million

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded up 33% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 21st. OptionRoom has a total market cap of $23.40 million and $2.18 million worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, OptionRoom has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar. One OptionRoom coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.92 or 0.00003455 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get OptionRoom alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002485 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.14 or 0.00065083 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.03 or 0.00275608 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00004444 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $574.06 or 0.01033892 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00024818 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $373.66 or 0.00672975 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55,449.66 or 0.99866520 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

OptionRoom Profile

OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

Buying and Selling OptionRoom

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OptionRoom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OptionRoom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OptionRoom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OptionRoom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.