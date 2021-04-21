Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Cut to Hold at DZ Bank

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) was downgraded by research analysts at DZ Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $80.00 price objective on the enterprise software provider’s stock. DZ Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.96% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Oracle from $68.75 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $65.00 target price on Oracle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup began coverage on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Barclays upgraded Oracle from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $66.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Oracle from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.44.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $79.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $228.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. Oracle has a fifty-two week low of $50.86 and a fifty-two week high of $80.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.36.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Oracle will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total transaction of $3,353,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total value of $76,256,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,218,592 shares in the company, valued at $147,114,835.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,808,000 shares of company stock worth $254,732,810. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 47.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

