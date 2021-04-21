Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) were down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $76.94 and last traded at $77.22. Approximately 268,664 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 12,832,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.24.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $65.00 target price on Oracle and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. DZ Bank downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup initiated coverage on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Oracle from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.44.

The company has a market cap of $221.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 36.99%.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.99, for a total transaction of $6,699,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,699,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $28,012,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,012,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,808,000 shares of company stock worth $254,732,810. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile (NYSE:ORCL)

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

