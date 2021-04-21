Orbit Chain (ORC) Hits Market Cap of $1.05 Billion

Orbit Chain (CURRENCY:ORC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. One Orbit Chain coin can currently be purchased for $2.25 or 0.00004060 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Orbit Chain has traded down 1.6% against the dollar. Orbit Chain has a market cap of $1.05 billion and approximately $11.59 million worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.16 or 0.00068731 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00021364 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000362 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.00 or 0.00095457 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $384.38 or 0.00692287 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.00 or 0.00050423 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,118.83 or 0.07418129 BTC.

Orbit Chain Coin Profile

Orbit Chain (CRYPTO:ORC) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 23rd, 2018. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 465,987,647 coins. The official message board for Orbit Chain is medium.com/orbit-chain . Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @Organiccouk and its Facebook page is accessible here . Orbit Chain’s official website is orbitchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit-chain is a multi-asset blockchain that stores, transfers, and verifies information and assets which exist on various public blockchains through decentralized Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC). Orbit claims to have a new blockchain network architecture that aims to solve problems such as limited function, lack of convenience, energy inefficiency, incomplete decentralization, and immature governance mechanism. “

Orbit Chain Coin Trading

