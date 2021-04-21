Orbs (ORBS) Hits Market Capitalization of $328.92 Million

Orbs (CURRENCY:ORBS) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. Orbs has a total market cap of $328.92 million and approximately $587,163.00 worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Orbs has traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar. One Orbs coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000274 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Orbs Profile

ORBS is a coin. It was first traded on March 14th, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,229,950,518 coins. The official website for Orbs is www.orbs.com . The official message board for Orbs is www.orbs.com/blog . The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbs combine scalability, low fees and isolation between virtual chains with Ethereum’s mature decentralized asset ecosystem. The Orbs Proof-of-Stake (PoS) ecosystem is the backbone of the Orbs network and the Universe that is being created. This ecosystem serves as the foundation for the security and operation of the network, enabling an optimal platform for decentralized applications. The Orbs Universe is centered around three core roles – Validators, Guardians and Delegators. “

Orbs Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orbs using one of the exchanges listed above.

