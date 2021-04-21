Orchid Hits Market Capitalization of $227.80 Million (OXT)

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded down 10.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. Over the last seven days, Orchid has traded down 20.5% against the dollar. One Orchid coin can currently be bought for $0.62 or 0.00001173 BTC on popular exchanges. Orchid has a market cap of $227.80 million and $34.63 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.65 or 0.00067494 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.82 or 0.00020477 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001893 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.98 or 0.00094619 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $347.90 or 0.00658598 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $4,241.01 or 0.08028513 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.06 or 0.00049332 BTC.

Orchid Profile

OXT is a coin. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 367,584,352 coins. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol . The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com . The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com

According to CryptoCompare, “OXT is a new Ethereum (ERC20) compliant digital currency used to exchange value on the Orchid network. OXT is used by users to purchase VPN service. Orchid node providers receive OXT in exchange for their bandwidth. On Orchid, both users and providers stake OXT. “

Orchid Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

