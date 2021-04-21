O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $24.21 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:ORLY)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) – DA Davidson upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report released on Monday, April 19th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $24.21 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $24.11.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $555.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price objective on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $515.60.

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $536.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $495.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $463.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $37.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. O’Reilly Automotive has a 1 year low of $357.62 and a 1 year high of $539.82.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 373.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.25 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 843 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,616 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 2,183 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 456 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Scott E. Kraus sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.67, for a total transaction of $2,643,350.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,452,215.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 350 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $157,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,229 shares of company stock valued at $27,958,427. Company insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 10th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

