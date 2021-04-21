O’Reilly Automotive (ORLY) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect O’Reilly Automotive to post earnings of $5.24 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.27. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 373.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect O’Reilly Automotive to post $23 EPS for the current fiscal year and $23 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $536.27 on Wednesday. O’Reilly Automotive has a 52 week low of $357.62 and a 52 week high of $539.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $495.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $463.89.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 10th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $555.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $515.60.

In related news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 350 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $157,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.26, for a total value of $2,501,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,015,067.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,229 shares of company stock worth $27,958,427 in the last three months. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.