Origin Bancorp (OBNK) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

4/16/2021 – Origin Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/15/2021 – Origin Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $47.00 price target on the stock.

4/9/2021 – Origin Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/8/2021 – Origin Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock.

4/1/2021 – Origin Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/24/2021 – Origin Bancorp had its “strong-buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a $49.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $37.00.

3/23/2021 – Origin Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $49.00 price target on the stock.

3/18/2021 – Origin Bancorp had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $37.00 to $49.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

3/18/2021 – Origin Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating.

3/9/2021 – Origin Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/5/2021 – Origin Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

2/23/2021 – Origin Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

NASDAQ OBNK opened at $40.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.80 and its 200 day moving average is $31.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $949.43 million, a PE ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 1.14. Origin Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.98 and a 1 year high of $44.97.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 5.17%. The company had revenue of $67.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.86 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Origin Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 17.54%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 217,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,038,000 after purchasing an additional 30,492 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $242,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 144.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 67,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after buying an additional 40,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Origin Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $364,000. 50.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction/land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.

