Origin Sport 1-Day Volume Tops $207,075.00 (ORS)

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 21st. One Origin Sport coin can now be purchased for $0.0074 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Origin Sport has a market cap of $2.21 million and $207,075.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Origin Sport has traded up 16.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Origin Sport alerts:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00015608 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.75 or 0.00041438 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000037 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000246 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Origin Sport

Origin Sport (CRYPTO:ORS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 coins. Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Origin Sport is www.originsport.io . The official message board for Origin Sport is medium.com/origin-sport . The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

Buying and Selling Origin Sport

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Sport should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Origin Sport using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Origin Sport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origin Sport and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.