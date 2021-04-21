OriginTrail Hits Market Cap of $232.45 Million (TRAC)

OriginTrail (CURRENCY:TRAC) traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 21st. OriginTrail has a total market cap of $232.45 million and $1.61 million worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OriginTrail coin can now be purchased for $0.65 or 0.00001176 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, OriginTrail has traded down 15.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OriginTrail Coin Profile

OriginTrail is a coin. Its genesis date was January 24th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 356,946,526 coins. The Reddit community for OriginTrail is /r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OriginTrail’s official website is origintrail.io . OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for OriginTrail is medium.com/origintrail

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail is the first purpose-built protocol or supply chains based on the blockchain. It is a scalable solution for data management across complex supply chains through purpose-built decentralized graph database. The OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN) will enable sharing data along any supply chain as a simple plug-and-play solution. OriginTrail is blockchain agnostic and can be used with any blockchain. Pilot projects and existing use cases are being implemented on the Ethereum public blockchain. “

Buying and Selling OriginTrail

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OriginTrail directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OriginTrail should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OriginTrail using one of the exchanges listed above.

