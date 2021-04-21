Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $40.75 Million

Analysts forecast that Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) will report $40.75 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Orion Energy Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $43.70 million and the lowest is $37.51 million. Orion Energy Systems posted sales of $25.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems will report full year sales of $122.08 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $118.86 million to $125.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $162.71 million, with estimates ranging from $158.51 million to $170.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Orion Energy Systems.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The electronics maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $44.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.97 million. Orion Energy Systems had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 4.78%.

Several brokerages recently commented on OESX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.63.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Orion Energy Systems by 2,776.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 289,884 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 279,805 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Orion Energy Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $743,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Orion Energy Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $524,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Orion Energy Systems by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,946 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its position in Orion Energy Systems by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 912,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,003,000 after purchasing an additional 29,200 shares during the last quarter. 55.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OESX opened at $5.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.81. Orion Energy Systems has a twelve month low of $3.03 and a twelve month high of $11.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.54 and a beta of 2.62.

About Orion Energy Systems

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division.

