Orion Group (ORN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. Orion Group had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $170.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.82 million. On average, analysts expect Orion Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE ORN traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.71. The stock had a trading volume of 529 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,314. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.94. The firm has a market cap of $169.60 million, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.38. Orion Group has a twelve month low of $2.01 and a twelve month high of $6.67.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ORN shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Orion Group from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Orion Group Company Profile

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

