Orsula V. Knowlton Sells 8,000 Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) Stock

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total transaction of $344,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 853,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,703,013.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ TRHC traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,713. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a one year low of $30.12 and a one year high of $69.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.73 and a beta of 1.05.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 19.48% and a negative return on equity of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $77.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.80 million. Research analysts anticipate that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 296.5% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000.

Several research firms have recently commented on TRHC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Tabula Rasa HealthCare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.20.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise software that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing programs or systems.

