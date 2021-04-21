Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:OCDX)

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 4,330 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,033% compared to the typical daily volume of 203 call options.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.27.

OCDX stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.95. The company had a trading volume of 13,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,784,906. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $15.14 and a 52 week high of $20.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.18.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $516.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.19 million.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Company Profile

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business in the United States. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a broad spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

