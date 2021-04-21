Oshkosh (OSK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect Oshkosh to post earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 4.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect Oshkosh to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:OSK opened at $119.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $117.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.04. Oshkosh has a twelve month low of $55.33 and a twelve month high of $125.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.72%.

In other news, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 21,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.36, for a total value of $2,047,011.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,646,762.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ignacio A. Cortina sold 8,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total transaction of $815,171.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,286,250.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,450 shares of company stock valued at $3,148,649. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OSK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Oshkosh currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.00.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

