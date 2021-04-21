Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$22.81.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OR shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$21.50 price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Eight Capital reduced their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.50 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

Osisko Gold Royalties stock opened at C$15.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$14.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$14.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.60. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 52-week low of C$11.71 and a 52-week high of C$17.50.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$64.56 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 200.00%.

In other Osisko Gold Royalties news, Director Sean Roosen sold 127,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.08, for a total value of C$1,796,237.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 584,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,223,602.51.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; 5% NSR royalty on the Dublin Gulch property; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; a 1.5% gross revenue royalty on the Kwale mine; the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine; a 4.22% gold stream and 62.5% silver stream on the Amulsar project; and a 18.5% gold stream and a 75% silver stream on the Back Forty project.

