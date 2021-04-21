OST (OST) Market Capitalization Tops $25.70 Million

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. One OST coin can currently be bought for about $0.0337 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, OST has traded 22.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. OST has a total market cap of $25.70 million and approximately $2.05 million worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get OST alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.52 or 0.00068024 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00020662 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000360 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.01 or 0.00094292 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.21 or 0.00672966 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.17 or 0.00049253 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,981.58 or 0.07218224 BTC.

OST Profile

OST (CRYPTO:OST) is a coin. It launched on November 10th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 763,665,269 coins. OST’s official website is ost.com . The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for OST is medium.com/OSTdotcom . OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Simple Token enables any business to launch a branded cryptocurrency on open Ethereum sidechains. Simple Token, a protocol for consumer app tokenization is bringing crypto to mainstream apps, enabling them to launch branded crypto tokens without the ICO drama. “

OST Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.