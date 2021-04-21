Ouroboros Hits Market Cap of $164,245.34 (OURO)

Ouroboros (CURRENCY:OURO) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 21st. One Ouroboros coin can currently be purchased for $0.0052 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ouroboros has a total market cap of $164,245.34 and approximately $3,760.00 worth of Ouroboros was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ouroboros has traded up 56.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ouroboros alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002424 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.38 or 0.00061786 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.91 or 0.00273757 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004380 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $552.70 or 0.01022980 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00024392 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $350.50 or 0.00648727 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53,989.54 or 0.99928243 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Ouroboros Coin Profile

Ouroboros’ total supply is 77,343,806 coins and its circulating supply is 31,296,749 coins. The official website for Ouroboros is ouroboros-crypto.com/en . Ouroboros’ official Twitter account is @CryptoOuroboros and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ouroboros Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ouroboros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ouroboros should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ouroboros using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ouroboros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ouroboros and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.