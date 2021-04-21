Ouroboros (OURO) One Day Volume Tops $5,109.00

Ouroboros (CURRENCY:OURO) traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 21st. One Ouroboros coin can now be bought for about $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ouroboros has a total market cap of $141,085.74 and $5,109.00 worth of Ouroboros was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ouroboros has traded 30.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002433 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.14 or 0.00061739 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $152.98 or 0.00276612 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004326 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $563.18 or 0.01018315 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00024901 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,126.39 or 0.99677387 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $354.19 or 0.00640429 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Ouroboros Profile

Ouroboros’ total supply is 77,343,806 coins and its circulating supply is 31,296,749 coins. Ouroboros’ official website is ouroboros-crypto.com/en . Ouroboros’ official Twitter account is @CryptoOuroboros and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ouroboros

