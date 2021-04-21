Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) Director Yezan Munther Haddadin Acquires 10,000 Shares

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) Director Yezan Munther Haddadin acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.82 per share, for a total transaction of $18,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,445.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

OTLK opened at $1.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.58 and a twelve month high of $4.26. The firm has a market cap of $309.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 0.46.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on OTLK shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Outlook Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Outlook Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTLK. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Outlook Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Outlook Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $36,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 103.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 103,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 52,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Outlook Therapeutics by 432.8% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 110,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 90,109 shares in the last quarter. 3.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Outlook Therapeutics Company Profile

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, a proprietary ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

