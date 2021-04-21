Oversea-Chinese Banking (OTCMKTS:OVCHF) Shares Up 0.4%

Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHF)’s share price shot up 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.95 and last traded at $8.95. 901 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 118% from the average session volume of 414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.92.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.59.

About Oversea-Chinese Banking (OTCMKTS:OVCHF)

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited provides financial services in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Greater China, other parts of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Global Consumer/Private Banking segment provides products and services to individual customers, including checking accounts, and savings and fixed deposits; housing and other personal loans; credit cards; wealth management products consisting of unit trusts, banc assurance products, and structured deposits; and brokerage services.

