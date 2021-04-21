Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) vs. Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Head to Head Analysis

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) and Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Ovid Therapeutics alerts:

This table compares Ovid Therapeutics and Bellerophon Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ovid Therapeutics N/A N/A -$60.46 million ($1.54) -2.33 Bellerophon Therapeutics N/A N/A -$13.27 million ($2.95) -1.55

Ovid Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bellerophon Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Ovid Therapeutics has a beta of 1.86, suggesting that its stock price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bellerophon Therapeutics has a beta of -0.29, suggesting that its stock price is 129% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Ovid Therapeutics and Bellerophon Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ovid Therapeutics 0 6 4 0 2.40 Bellerophon Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Ovid Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $6.43, suggesting a potential upside of 78.57%. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $23.67, suggesting a potential upside of 419.01%. Given Bellerophon Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bellerophon Therapeutics is more favorable than Ovid Therapeutics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

39.6% of Ovid Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.2% of Bellerophon Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 29.8% of Ovid Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 38.5% of Bellerophon Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Ovid Therapeutics and Bellerophon Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ovid Therapeutics N/A -140.96% -108.72% Bellerophon Therapeutics N/A -75.84% -55.16%

Summary

Bellerophon Therapeutics beats Ovid Therapeutics on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ovid Therapeutics

Ovid Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of angelman syndrome in adults; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of fragile X syndrome in adolescent and young male adults. It is also developing OV935, a drug candidate, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder and dravet syndrome. In addition, the company undertakes research programs exploring OV329 in infantile spasm/rare epilepsies; and OV881 as a microRNA gene therapy for the treatment of angelman syndrome. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; a license agreement with H. Lundbeck A/S; strategic research collaboration with Columbia University Irving Medical Center; and license agreement with Angelini Pharma to develop, manufacture and commercialize OV101 for the treatment of angelman syndrome in Europe. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Bellerophon Therapeutics

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its products include INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension. The company engages in the development of INOpulse that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension associated with fibrotic interstitial lung disease; that has completed Phase 2a clinical trial for pulmonary hypertension associated with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease; and that is in Phase 2 dose escalation stage for pulmonary hypertension associated with sarcoidosis, as well as for chronic thromboembolic pulmonary hypertension, pulmonary hypertension associated with pulmonary edema from high altitude sickness, and COVID-19 patients. The company was formerly known as Ikaria Development LLC and changed its name to Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. in January 2014. Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Ovid Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovid Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.