Ovintiv (OVV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.92 per share for the quarter.

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.12 billion.

TSE:OVV opened at C$27.47 on Wednesday. Ovintiv has a 12-month low of C$4.88 and a 12-month high of C$36.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.81. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.17 billion and a PE ratio of -0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$31.53 and a 200 day moving average price of C$19.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.27%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Ovintiv from C$18.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Ovintiv to C$24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. CSFB increased their price target on shares of Ovintiv from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Ovintiv to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$30.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$28.25.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

