Ovintiv (OVV) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 89.63%. On average, analysts expect Ovintiv to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:OVV opened at $21.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 4.00. Ovintiv has a 1 year low of $3.43 and a 1 year high of $28.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.0938 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is currently 11.55%.

In other Ovintiv news, EVP Joanne Linette Alexander sold 7,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $188,543.70. Company insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OVV. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $18.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist increased their target price on Ovintiv from $30.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley raised Ovintiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $17.00 target price on Ovintiv and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ovintiv has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.04.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

