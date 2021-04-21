Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Given Neutral Rating at Northcoast Research

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Northcoast Research in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $95.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.91.
Shares of NYSE:OC opened at $94.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.02. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $35.97 and a 52 week high of $97.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.87, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.
In other Owens Corning news, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 10,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $982,395.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,139 shares in the company, valued at $4,573,205. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 9,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total transaction of $882,205.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,944 shares in the company, valued at $6,292,973.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,866 shares of company stock worth $3,028,841. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 532.3% during the fourth quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 1,525,152 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,942 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 109.7% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,461,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,746,000 after purchasing an additional 764,800 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,383,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 11,117.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,141,696 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,095,190 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,972,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.
Owens Corning Company Profile
Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.
Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?
Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.