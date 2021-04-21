Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Given Neutral Rating at Northcoast Research

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Northcoast Research in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $95.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.91.

Shares of NYSE:OC opened at $94.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.02. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $35.97 and a 52 week high of $97.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.87, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.52. Owens Corning had a negative net margin of 7.94% and a positive return on equity of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Owens Corning news, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 10,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $982,395.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,139 shares in the company, valued at $4,573,205. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 9,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total transaction of $882,205.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,944 shares in the company, valued at $6,292,973.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,866 shares of company stock worth $3,028,841. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 532.3% during the fourth quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 1,525,152 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,942 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 109.7% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,461,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,746,000 after purchasing an additional 764,800 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,383,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 11,117.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,141,696 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,095,190 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,972,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

