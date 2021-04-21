Owens Corning (OC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect Owens Corning to post earnings of $1.42 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Owens Corning had a negative net margin of 7.94% and a positive return on equity of 11.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. On average, analysts expect Owens Corning to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Owens Corning stock opened at $94.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.87, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $35.97 and a 12 month high of $97.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 22.91%.

OC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective (down from $95.00) on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.91.

In other Owens Corning news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total value of $1,164,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,447,217.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 9,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total value of $882,205.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,292,973.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,866 shares of company stock valued at $3,028,841 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

