Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Shares Gap Up to $35.74

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $35.74, but opened at $36.53. Owens & Minor shares last traded at $38.21, with a volume of 8,944 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OMI shares. Barclays raised their target price on Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Owens & Minor to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.45.

The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.32.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a positive return on equity of 18.07%. Equities research analysts forecast that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.002 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Owens & Minor’s payout ratio is 1.79%.

In other news, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total value of $146,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,094.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher M. Lowery sold 28,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.92, for a total transaction of $1,064,717.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 327,659 shares in the company, valued at $12,424,829.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,447 shares of company stock worth $1,984,139 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Owens & Minor during the first quarter worth $3,457,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Owens & Minor by 3.9% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Owens & Minor by 15.9% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 495,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,637,000 after acquiring an additional 68,000 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Owens & Minor during the first quarter worth $249,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Owens & Minor during the first quarter worth $33,000. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI)

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

