Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Shares Gap Up to $85.20

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $85.20, but opened at $87.70. Oxford Industries shares last traded at $88.40, with a volume of 344 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on Oxford Industries from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oxford Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Oxford Industries from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Oxford Industries from $75.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.63 and a beta of 1.61.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The textile maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $221.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.02 million. Oxford Industries had a negative net margin of 8.26% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.26%.

In other news, EVP Thomas E. Campbell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total value of $426,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,528,327. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXM. FMR LLC increased its stake in Oxford Industries by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 279,372 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $21,025,000 after purchasing an additional 14,361 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Oxford Industries by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,192 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 7,095 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Oxford Industries by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 187,527 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Oxford Industries by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 158,689 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,404,000 after purchasing an additional 56,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Oxford Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $958,000. 87.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oxford Industries Company Profile (NYSE:OXM)

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.