PAC Protocol (PAC) Hits Market Cap of $156.87 Million

PAC Protocol (CURRENCY:PAC) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 21st. In the last seven days, PAC Protocol has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. One PAC Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0117 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PAC Protocol has a total market cap of $156.87 million and approximately $218,206.00 worth of PAC Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PAC Protocol alerts:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003679 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000534 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $439.48 or 0.00804164 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.30 or 0.00015179 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002262 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded up 95.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PAC Protocol Profile

PAC Protocol is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Protocol’s total supply is 13,384,867,804 coins. PAC Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Paccoinofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

Buying and Selling PAC Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAC Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAC Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PAC Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAC Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.