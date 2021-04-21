Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) by 259.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 161,652 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.12% of Pacific Biosciences of California worth $5,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 64,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,115,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $392,094,000 after buying an additional 696,299 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the fourth quarter valued at $3,092,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the fourth quarter valued at $926,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,878 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 4,193 shares in the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, Director Michael Hunkapiller sold 339,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total transaction of $10,972,058.41. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 884,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,583,987.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kathy Ordonez sold 220,771 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $10,594,800.29. Following the sale, the director now owns 91,767 shares in the company, valued at $4,403,898.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,644,593 shares of company stock worth $63,800,598 over the last 90 days. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PACB opened at $29.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of -103.92 and a beta of 1.32. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.11 and a twelve month high of $53.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.75.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $27.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.54 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 101.30% and a negative net margin of 57.25%. The business’s revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

PACB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.20.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

