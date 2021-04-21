PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Issues Earnings Results

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PacWest Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 6.14% and a negative net margin of 98.27%.

PACW opened at $37.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. PacWest Bancorp has a 12 month low of $14.52 and a 12 month high of $42.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.68.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 25.64%.

PACW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist boosted their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Stephens upgraded PacWest Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PacWest Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. PacWest Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.11.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

Featured Article: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.