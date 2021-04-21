Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Holdings Lifted by Foster Group Inc.

Foster Group Inc. increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 337.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 265,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 204,494 shares during the period. Palantir Technologies comprises about 1.0% of Foster Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $6,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PLTR. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $126,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter worth about $79,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $447,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 1,285,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $40,597,035.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,711,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,610,044.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 76,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,494,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,360,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,228,706 shares of company stock worth $111,494,796.

PLTR traded up $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,074,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,724,367. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.90. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $322.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.40 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PLTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

