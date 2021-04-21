Pancake Bunny (BUNNY) One Day Volume Tops $72.54 Million

Pancake Bunny (CURRENCY:BUNNY) traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 21st. One Pancake Bunny coin can now be bought for about $387.95 or 0.00703316 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pancake Bunny has a total market cap of $197.94 million and $72.54 million worth of Pancake Bunny was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Pancake Bunny has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.52 or 0.00068024 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00020662 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000360 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.01 or 0.00094292 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.21 or 0.00672966 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.17 or 0.00049253 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,981.58 or 0.07218224 BTC.

Pancake Bunny Profile

Pancake Bunny (CRYPTO:BUNNY) is a coin. Its launch date was February 8th, 2021. Pancake Bunny’s total supply is 910,789 coins and its circulating supply is 510,232 coins. Pancake Bunny’s official Twitter account is @PancakeBunnyFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Bunny is a deflationary token with a max circulating supply of 777 Quadrilion. Each transaction incurs a 4% tax that is distributed in four equal parts: 1% to holders, 1% burned to The Rabbit's Hole, 1% locked liquidity, and 1% as a bonus to liquidity providers. As volume increase, the amount burned increases logarithmically, eventually leading to an exponential decrease in supply. “

Buying and Selling Pancake Bunny

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pancake Bunny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pancake Bunny should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pancake Bunny using one of the exchanges listed above.

