Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) Major Shareholder One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea Sells 438,612 Shares

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) major shareholder One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 438,612 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.96, for a total transaction of $1,298,291.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,181.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 19th, One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 56,738 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.99, for a total transaction of $169,646.62.

On Friday, April 16th, One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 250,000 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.94, for a total transaction of $735,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 14th, One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 7,557 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $22,671.00.

On Monday, April 12th, One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 14,100 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total transaction of $42,441.00.

On Friday, April 9th, One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 37,458 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.04, for a total transaction of $113,872.32.

On Wednesday, April 7th, One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 15,069 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total transaction of $46,111.14.

On Monday, April 5th, One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 9,242 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total transaction of $28,927.46.

On Wednesday, March 31st, One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 6,000 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total transaction of $18,960.00.

On Wednesday, March 24th, One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 2,649 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $8,609.25.

On Monday, March 22nd, One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 20,091 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.35, for a total transaction of $67,304.85.

PANL stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.00. The stock had a trading volume of 566,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,959. Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $1.84 and a 1-year high of $3.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $136.85 million, a P/E ratio of 37.38 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.93.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The shipping company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $112.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.05 million. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.16% and a positive return on equity of 5.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 247.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,745 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 22,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,598 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 13,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 118.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 404,701 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 219,270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday.

About Pangaea Logistics Solutions

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, such as grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

