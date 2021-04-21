Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) Major Shareholder One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea Sells 56,738 Shares

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) major shareholder One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 56,738 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.99, for a total transaction of $169,646.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,818 shares in the company, valued at $169,885.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 21st, One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 438,612 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.96, for a total transaction of $1,298,291.52.

On Friday, April 16th, One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 250,000 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.94, for a total transaction of $735,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 14th, One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 7,557 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $22,671.00.

On Monday, April 12th, One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 14,100 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total transaction of $42,441.00.

On Friday, April 9th, One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 37,458 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.04, for a total transaction of $113,872.32.

On Wednesday, April 7th, One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 15,069 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total transaction of $46,111.14.

On Monday, April 5th, One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 9,242 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total transaction of $28,927.46.

On Wednesday, March 31st, One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 6,000 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total transaction of $18,960.00.

On Wednesday, March 24th, One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 2,649 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $8,609.25.

On Monday, March 22nd, One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 20,091 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.35, for a total transaction of $67,304.85.

Shares of PANL stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 566,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,959. The company has a market capitalization of $136.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.50 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $1.84 and a 1-year high of $3.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.93.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The shipping company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.16% and a positive return on equity of 5.14%. The firm had revenue of $112.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 488,127 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 83,426 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,598 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 13,523 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 247.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,745 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 22,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.02% of the company’s stock.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Company Profile

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, such as grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

