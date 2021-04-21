Pantos (PAN) Reaches Market Cap of $8.10 Million

Pantos (CURRENCY:PAN) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. One Pantos coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000555 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Pantos has traded up 0.6% against the dollar. Pantos has a total market capitalization of $8.10 million and $325,857.00 worth of Pantos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pantos alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002420 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.03 or 0.00062525 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.23 or 0.00276823 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004458 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $545.34 or 0.01032365 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00024087 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $341.30 or 0.00646104 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52,712.36 or 0.99788061 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Pantos

Pantos was first traded on March 12th, 2018. Pantos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,613,287 coins. The Reddit community for Pantos is https://reddit.com/r/pantos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pantos’ official Twitter account is @PantosIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Pantos is medium.com/pantos . Pantos’ official website is pantos.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Pantos is an innovative multi-Blockchain Token system created by the BitPanda exchange team. It is an open-source scientific research project, which aims to build a Token Atomic Swap Technology (TAST) for token transfers. Through the conception of a new cross-chain transfer protocol, Pantos intends to bring all major blockchain platforms closer together. Bellow are a some of the differentiating features of the Pantos cross-chain protocol: Cross-chain token transfers(not just SWAPS);Frictionless migration / transfer of the SAME asset from one blockchain to another;(Near) real-time arbitrage, which means more stability and less volatility;Research of open source technology as a joint academic effort;Development of a high quality, open source atomic swap / transfer protocol;Setting an industry standard with an innovative multi-blockchain token system;A Blockchain Domination Index to measure PAN distribution among blockchains. “

Pantos Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pantos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pantos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pantos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pantos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pantos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.