Park Lawn Co. (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Park Lawn Co. (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.88.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PRRWF shares. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Park Lawn in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Park Lawn from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Park Lawn from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Park Lawn from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Park Lawn from $35.50 to $40.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

Shares of Park Lawn stock opened at $26.59 on Wednesday. Park Lawn has a one year low of $13.78 and a one year high of $26.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.74 and its 200-day moving average is $22.98.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 114 cemeteries, 39 crematoriums, and 109 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

