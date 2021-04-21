ParkinGo Price Reaches $0.11 on Top Exchanges (GOT)

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded up 13.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 21st. One ParkinGo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000195 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, ParkinGo has traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar. ParkinGo has a market capitalization of $2.20 million and approximately $29,107.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ParkinGo alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56,195.24 or 1.00221502 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00037462 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00011842 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 28.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.40 or 0.00155870 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001285 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000900 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00005708 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ParkinGo Coin Profile

GOT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

ParkinGo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParkinGo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ParkinGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ParkinGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ParkinGo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.