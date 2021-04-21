PARSIQ (PRQ) Price Down 19.7% This Week

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 21st. During the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded down 19.7% against the dollar. PARSIQ has a total market capitalization of $195.30 million and $2.86 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PARSIQ coin can currently be bought for $1.75 or 0.00003153 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.70 or 0.00073322 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000069 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000437 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About PARSIQ

PRQ is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 111,592,777 coins. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official website is www.parsiq.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

Buying and Selling PARSIQ

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PARSIQ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PARSIQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

